Real Madrid are through to the semi-finals of the Champions League – an outcome that perhaps was to be expected after their 3-1 win over Chelsea in the first leg at Stamford Bridge.

What was not expected however was the manner of their progress, eventually sneaking through in extra time after the Londoners almost pulled off the most miraculous of comebacks after taking a 3-0 lead to stun the Bernabeu.

Ultimately, a late Rodrygo strike and Karim Benzema’s extra-time winner saw Real go through 5-4 on aggregate despite being comfortably second best for the entirety of the second leg, including the extra half an hour when they sealed victory.

But when all is said and done, Carlo Ancelotti’s side are into the final four. Eurosport Spain’s Felix Martin talks us through a nervy and ultimately remarkable night in Madrid.

We expected Chelsea to go for it but it was still shocking to see how poor Real were. Why did they perform so badly?

"I truly don't know. Real probably had a confidence overdose. They should have entered the pitch trying to score the first goal," says Martin.

"The truth is that Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel were much better tactically. Real were not comfortable during the entire match and only a miracle pass from Luka Modric saved Real from going home."

Kroos and Modric are still fantastic players (see Modric's pass!) but given Chelsea overran the midfield, is there a worry that age has caught up with them in big games?

"Chelsea overran Real's midfield because they had a superiority there with Mason Mount, N'Golo Kante, Loftus Cheek, Matteo Kovacic and even Marcos Alonso against Casemiro, Modric and Toni Kroos. Five v three," says Martin.

"Marcos Alonso's role was key to me. He played very wide and forced Federico Valverde to follow him every single time, which as a result had Chelsea in control of the midfield."

Vinicius and Valverde were obviously set up for the counter-attack but is there a concern they are too reliant on this?

"Probably yes. Vinicius wasn't brilliant again, but he's very quick and his physical condition allows him to play 120 minutes and still run as if it was the first. The same thing happens with Valverde," says Martin.

"I'm not sure there's an alternative, at least for Vinicius, since Ancelotti clearly doesn't trust Eden Hazard."

Benzema saved the day again but are there enough goals in the rest of the team?

"I don't think the goal contributions of the rest of the team matters as long as you have a leader like Benzema that can score 30 to 40 goals per season and create as many attacking opportunities as he creates," says Martin.

"Vinicius and Benzema are both leading Real's attack, so I'm not sure whether the scoring capacity of other players actually matters."

