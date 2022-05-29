Toni Kroos stormed out of a post-match interview following Real Madrid’s Champions League triumph over Liverpool.

The Germany international played an integral role as Vinicius Jnr struck a second-half winner to beat Liverpool at the Stade de France, Paris in what was very much a smash-and-grab.

Los Blancos only registered four shots in comparison to Liverpool’s 24, as Carlo Ancelotti’s defence - well marshalled by man of the match Thibaut Courtois – dug deep to see out the club’s 14th European title.

After the game, German broadcaster 2DF asked Kroos whether the game went as expected and if he was surprised that Real had to soak up so much pressure.

The 32-year-old responded by saying: "You had 90 minutes and you come up with two s*** questions," he complained before walking away.

"Two negative questions, you can tell right away that you're German."

His team mate Courtois was also edgy in his post-match interview with BT Sport, demanding "respect on my name"

“I saw a lot of tweets saying I would get humbled," he said.

"It was the other way round. Today I needed to win a final - for my career, for all the hard work, to put respect on my name because I don't think I have enough respect, especially in England.

"I saw a lot of criticism that I was not good enough or whatever.

“I’m just really happy and proud of the performance of the team, and when I needed to be there I was there for the team. We have beaten the best clubs in the world, together with us. Liverpool were very strong today. I think I played a great game and that was the difference.”

