Jude Bellingham starred as Borussia Dortmund put one foot in the Champions League knockout stages with a 4-1 victory at Sevilla.

The 19-year-old stand-in skipper set up Raphael Guerreiro's opener after six minutes, albeit still requiring a classy clip over Yassine Bounou from the Dortmund full-back.

Bellingham doubled the lead four minutes before the break when he turned a defender in the box before toe-poking home with impudent ease. Within two minutes it was three when Youssoufa Moukoko set up Karim Adeyemi to slot a third.

Five minutes into the second half Youssef En-Nesyri headed home a corner to give Sevilla hope and, just like when 1-0 down, had a number of chances but could not put them away as Moukoko got his second assist setting up Julian Brandt to head home with a delightful cross.

The win puts Dortmund clear in second place behind Manchester City with six points, five ahead of Sevilla, for which the game was an unhappy farewell for coach Julen Lopetegui, who was sacked following the game.

TALKING POINT

Is it possible Bellingham is underrated? - It is difficult to think of a midfielder under 25 you would rather have in your side. In a one-off game, you'd take elder statesmen Kevin De Bruyne or Luka Modric perhaps. The list can't be much longer than that. As good as Pedri is at Barcelona, Bellingham is more damaging. And he is only 19. He is trusted with leading Dortmund in the absence of Marco Reus and it is no token appointment, he is barking orders, tirelessly covering most of the field, always wanting the ball and providing his usual silky touches when he gets it. There are many reasons to be fearful for England ahead of the World Cup, but he and Declan Rice matching up against any other midfield shouldn't be one.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) - His cross-field ball with his wrong foot to set up the first goal was sublime and his spin in the box and toe-poke home reminiscent of Romario was even better - his third goal in as many Champions League games this term.

PLAYER RATINGS

Sevilla: Bounou 5; Navas 5, Carmona 6, Kike Salas 6, Alex Telles 7; Gudelj 5, Joan Jordan 6 Rakitic 5; Isco 6, Suso 6, En-Nesyri 7.

Subs: Montiel 6, Lamela 6, Delaney 6, Gomez 6, Dolberg 6.

Dortmund: Meyer 7; Meunier 7, Sule 7, Schlotterbeck 6, Guerreiro 7; Ozcan 6, Can 7; Bellingham 9*, Brandt 7, Adeyemi 7; Moukoko 8.

Subs: Malen 6, Rothe 6, Modeste 6., Papadopolous 6, Hazard 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

6' GOAL FOR DORTMUND! And what a goal from Guerreiro, he took a gorgeous cross-field ball from Bellingham in his stride, beat his man and then clipped a shot from the edge of the box over the diving arms of Bounou.

41' GOAL FOR DORTMUND! Bellingham scores a fantastic goal, he was played in on he left edge of the penalty area, then turned Gudelj before toe-poking inside the far post.

43' GOAL FOR DORTMUND! Two in two minutes. Moukoko does superbly to fashion a chance, squaring for Adeyemi who coolly wrong-foots the keeper and slots home.

51' GOAL FOR SEVILLA! They had all the early pay in the second half and got reward from a corner as En-Nesyri rose highest and perfectly placed a header back across the keeper inside the vacant post.

75' GOAL FOR DORTMUND! That had ensured victory for Dortmund. Once more great work from Moukoko who put in a delicate clipped cross from the left flank which Brandt leapt up to angle towards the far corner.

87' OFF THE BAR! An overhead kick from Dolberg which came back off the crossbar.

KEY STAT

