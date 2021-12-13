Real Madrid were left unhappy after the Champions League last-16 draw was redone following an error with the first draw.

Ad

"I must say that it’s surprising, shameful and very difficult to understand what's gone on today, given that millions of fans and the world of sport were following the draw".

Champions League Real Madrid face PSG in huge last-16 clash after farcical re-draw 6 HOURS AGO

Eurosport Spain's Samuel Garcia reflects on the reaction to the draw in Madrid and what could happen next...

What has been the reaction in Spain?

It did not go down well with Real Madrid because Benfica was a more beatable rival and the match came before the error made by UEFA. Real Madrid will be very angry with UEFA as stated by Emilio Butragueno. In the cases of Atletico Madrid and Villarreal, the two clubs have preferred the redraw, because Manchester United and Juventus are considered easier than their original ties against Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

How annoyed are Real Madrid?

In Madrid they think that their match with Benfica was the correct one because it was drawn before the UEFA mistake. Butragueno explained their frustration in his statement.

'Better to repeat than have suspicion' - Guardiola backs decision to redo CL draw

Is it true that they asked UEFA to stick with the original draw?

Yes. Madrid wanted their match against Benfica to continue because UEFA's mistake with the balls came later.

Are Real Madrid likely to pursue the matter further?

At this time, we do not know. Most likely, they will play the match against PSG normally.

What are their chances are against PSG?

Honestly, I think PSG are favourites because of their powerful forward line, but Madrid are on a good winning run and are masters of the Champions League. There will be more pressure on PSG because they have never won this competition. But plenty can change before February.

Champions League Champions League last-16 to be drawn again after UEFA blunder 8 HOURS AGO