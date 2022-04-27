Rio Ferdinand, Michael Owen and Peter Crouch believe that Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are the best team from Anfield they have ever seen.

Under Klopp they have become one of - if not the - best teams in England and Europe, and have one Premier League and one Champions League trophy already.

They remain locked in pursuit for another league table this season with Manchester City, and beat Villarreal in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday night. The 2-0 scoreline and dominant performance makes them heavy favourites to reach the final.

Klopp’s men have already collected the League Cup this season and having beaten Man City in the FA Cup semi-final they could conceivably still win an unprecedented quadruple.

Speaking on BT Sport, former Manchester United and England defender Ferdinand praised the increased intensity that Liverpool delivered to secure victory.

“That was critical,” he said of the opening goal in the second half. “When that goal came, we all thought they’ll get chances, and it’s about being clinical. They were in the second half.

“They got that goal in the second half and we sat and looked at each other and thought the tempo changed. They upped the ante.”

Ferdinand continued: “They absolutely suffocated this Villarreal team and they're a good team, this Villarreal team. Unai Emery put together a fantastic team. They’re hard to play against, hard to beat, but this Liverpool team is the best Liverpool team I have ever seen in my time.

“They’re relentless without the ball, we can talk about how they are individually, without the ball. It’s the way that they press and the energy, the effort, the application.

“You sit here and just marvel at it.”

Former United, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Stoke City forward Owen agreed with his fellow pundit. While he believes Villarreal have little chance of a comeback, he would not rule it out entirely.

“They just got a pulse, haven’t they?” he began. “If Liverpool had nicked another one that was game, set and match. But they didn’t, and they’re still in it just. If they get an early goal in Spain then you never know, but it was just total, total dominance.

“It’s the best team I’ve ever seen in a red shirt. They just swarm you. Villarreal must come off that pitch thinking, ‘What's hit us?’

“It’s impossible to stop this unbelievable press. They’re unbelievable, and the energy to go 90 minutes, as well.”

Another former Liverpool and Stoke man, Crouch, was full of praise as well.

“This is the best I’ve seen. Villarreal are a good passing side. They weren't allowed a second to get into the game. The midfield today, Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson as well. So many amazing performances and you can’t see VIllarreal coming back from this.”

