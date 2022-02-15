TUESDAY'S BIG STORIES

It’s back!

Hey, you. Has anyone ever told you how beautiful you are? Course they have. Look at you. You’re perfect. Curves in all the right places, sculpted by the gods, not a part of you out of place.

Sure, you’ve been passed around on a yearly basis, and seem to spend the night in bed with a different captain every May or June, but I love you, Champions League trophy, and I’m so glad you’re back in our lives.

Rejoice, all ye Champions League fans. It’s back. The gap between the group stages and the knockouts has felt like an age, but at last, tonight is the night, and it starts with an absolute bang.

It’s narrative central as Paris Saint-Germain host Real Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 showdown. You’ve got Kylian Mbappe playing for his current club against his future club, probably, Mauricio Pochettino probably facing the sack if PSG crash out and Zinedine Zidane probably waiting in the wings if that proves to be the case.

Sadly Sergio Ramos is not probably but definitely out of the match against his old side, while Neymar and Karim Benzema are both probablies for what will probably be a ruddy decent match.

There’s also the small matter of Champions League favourites Manchester City kicking off their knockout campaign in Portugal against Sporting Lisbon.

They came so close last time out – is this the year they finally sleep with the Champions League trophy?

He’s back!

Let’s face it, the most beautiful sight on Valentine’s Day was seeing Christian Eriksen playing football on what was his 30th birthday.

Eriksen played for an hour in Brentford’s 3-2 friendly win over Southend United, and even recorded an assist for Josh Dasilva’s first of three goals. Sure, it was a simple pass, but few would have thought that possible some eight months ago.

Hopefully a Premier League appearance is in the offing soon for Eriksen, although Brentford will carefully monitor this comeback – with another friendly in the pipeline soon for the Dane.

Story of the season? Quite possibly.

Maguire backed!

There’s the dreaded vote of confidence of football, typically reserved for managers, but it will hardly be a boost for Manchester United captain Harry Maguire to know his level of performances have become headline-worthy news in recent weeks.

Indeed, Harry’s face was plastered on the back of Mirror, Star and Express given United’s interim boss Ralf Rangnick said there was no need to rethink the captaincy

“I think when he came back after his injury he did extremely well. He had a very good performance, a very good game against West Ham,” Rangnick said.

“In the past two games he had some weaker moments, against Southampton and when we conceded the goal at Burnley, but he's our captain and I don't see any reason to change that.

“He's a player who has to develop, get better, like all the other players.”

Tune in tonight for the next instalment as United host Brighton!

IN OTHER NEWS

A PR win from UEFA, who are giving away the following for free to reward the “most loyal supporters”:

Champions League final: 10,000 free tickets (5,000 tickets per club)

Europa League final: 8,000 free tickets (4,000 tickets per club)

Europa Conference League final: 6,000 free tickets (3,000 tickets per club)

Women’s Champions League final: 6,000 free tickets (3,000 tickets per club)

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said: "Football fans are the lifeblood of the game and we thought it would be a nice way to recognise the difficulties they have experienced over the last two years and how they nevertheless still managed to support their teams and live their passion even when away from the stadiums.

"Fans are playing an integral part in the development of football, and we must ensure that loyal travelling supporters can attend historical moments for their cherished teams at affordable prices."

Fair play.

IN THE CHANNELS

This is how Ricardo Quaresma deals with opponents who he deems to be time-wasting and not injured… A yellow for his troubles, but worth it.

RETRO CORNER

Get a load of this. The past 21 Champions League finals in 20 minutes – what better way to spend breakfast and the next 19-and-a-half minutes after you’ve wolfed down your breakfast.

COMING UP

You got the gist, we hope. The Champions League is back, and Eurosport will have live text commentary for PSG v Real Madrid and Sporting Lisbon v Manchester City tonight. There’s also Manchester United v Brighton in the Premier League.

