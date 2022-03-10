Neymar has rubbished talk of a dressing-room row with Gianluigi Donnarumma following Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid.

PSG were in command of the tie at 2-0 following Kylian Mbappe’s goal at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday evening.

However, the contest flipped on its head after Donnarumma - who made a wonder-save in the first half - was caught in possession in his area and Karim Benzema was able to get Real back into the contest.

Further fuel was thrown on the fire when it was reported Neymar and Donnarumma had to be pulled apart in the dressing room.

That report has been dismissed by Neymar, who took the Instagram to rubbish the talk.

"I hate coming on here and talking about news, but the one from the previous post is a lie," Neymar said . "There was no fight inside the dressing room.

"Incompetent journalists who want to promote themselves.”

In a second post, Neymar responded to Donnarumma apologising for the manner of the defeat.

“Stay calm,” Neymar said. “These things can happen in football.

“You are young. You are going to win a lot of trophies. We move on.”

