Thomas Tuchel praised Chelsea’s “invisible work” after they thrashed Juventus 4-0 to move top of Champions League Group H.

Chelsea have now won all five of their home Champions League matches under Tuchel, having won the competition last season.

“We wanted to stay patient but at the same time not fall asleep,” Tuchel told BT Sport.

“We wanted to increase the rhythm and intensity. It's so tough to create and score but we created so much. An amazing performance and a fantastic result.

"We were sharper than in Turin, we took more risks, something we lacked in Turin. By control you cannot hurt them - you need to penetrate with runs off the ball. We were very good and scored nice goals.

I feel very aware that we do the invisible work and when we have to defend we really defend and dig in.

Chelsea were still without striker Romelu Lukaku as he recovers from injury, but that didn’t seem to matter as they blew Juve away.

Reece James of Chelsea celebrates after scoring their side's second goal during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and Juventus at Stamford Bridge Image credit: Getty Images

Asked how he intends to keep his squad happy when everybody is fit, Tuchel said: "The best thing to keep them happy is to win and everyone has to fight for their place. We still have some tough decisions.

“I feel like they are disappointed [when left out] but they will never let the team down and show it for too long and it doesn't affect their work ethic. We are in a good place. Sometimes you take tough decisions - it's like this in football. The best thing is to win and we want to keep on winning."

The only negatives for Chelsea were injuries to Ben Chilwell and N’Golo Kante ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Manchester United.

"Ben has a sharp pain in the knee. N'Golo twisted his knee a little bit,” explained Tuchel.

“They will both be examined tomorrow. They are very sad things because N'Golo was very good before he went off and Chilly has been in a fantastic moment."

Chelsea finish the group with a trip to third-placed Zenit St Petersburg.

