A late header from Rodrigo Bentancur secured a 1-1 draw for Tottenham at home to Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League.

Sporting were the better side in the opening exchanges without creating anything too dangerous.

The first chance came from Paulinho who fired over for the away side.

Former Tottenham player Marcus Edwards gave his side the breakthrough following a superb solo goal midway through the first half.

Spurs then came out firing in the second half and put Sporting instantly under pressure.

With 10 minutes of normal time remaining, Rodrigo Bentancur grabbed an equaiser to rescue a point for the North Londoners.

