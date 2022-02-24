UEFA has called an extraordinary meeting of its executive committee to discuss the ongoing issues in Ukraine.

In light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin is under pressure to act and the governing body will discuss options on Friday.

Ad

A statement from UEFA read : “Following the evolution of the situation between Russia and Ukraine in the last 24 hours, the UEFA president has decided to call an extraordinary meeting of the executive committee for Friday 25 February at 10:00 CET, in order to evaluate the situation and take all necessary decisions.

Champions League 'We deserved to come back' says Rangnick after draw at Atletico 2 HOURS AGO

“Further communication will be made after the meeting of the UEFA executive committee.”

It is being widely reported that UEFA will take the decision to strip the Russian city of St Petersburg of the right to host this season’s Champions League final.

UEFA has said that the Europa League tie between Real Betis and Zenit St Petersburg in Seville on Thursday will go ahead as planned.

With UEFA confirming a meeting of its executive committee, eyes will shift to FIFA which is under pressure to remove Russia from the World Cup qualification play-offs.

Russia are scheduled to face Poland in Moscow on March 24.

---

The Olympic Games will return with Paris 2024, live on Eurosport and discovery+

Champions League Rangnick urges United players to use Elanga as role model 4 HOURS AGO