UEFA has confirmed an independent report will look into the scenes outside the Stade de France before, during and after Saturday’s Champions League final.

European football’s governing body said the “comprehensive review” is set to “examine decision making, responsibility and behaviours of all entities involved in the final”.

Ad

The final, which Real Madrid won 1-0, was delayed by 36 minutes as thousands of Liverpool fans in particular struggled to get inside the stadium due to lengthy queues and closed gates, with some supporters seen getting tear gassed by police.

Champions League Liverpool loss a depressing win for those who thrive on misery – The Warm-Up 14 HOURS AGO

On Monday, the French government have claimed the issue was down to “massive, industrial-scale" ticket fraud, while Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan went on to confirm that club chairman Tom Werner is seeking an apology from France’s sports minister Amelie Oudea-Costera for her comments

Robertson's family caught up in Champions League final chaos

As the fallout continues, UEFA added in their statement: “Evidence will be gathered from all relevant parties and the findings of the independent report will be made public once completed. Upon receipt of the findings, Uefa will evaluate the next steps.”

Dr Tiago Brandao Rodrigues, an MP in Portugal, will lead the independent review.

Paris is hosting next year’s Rugby World Cup and also staging the Olympics in 2024, meaning there will be a keen eye on what the report produces.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are seeking feedback from any supporters who attended the match on Saturday “in order to support any investigation into the operational management of the event”.

The club added: “The club officially requested a formal and transparent investigation into the issues supporters faced in and around Stade de France, before and after kick-off.”

Some Liverpool and Real Madrid fans were subjected to muggings outside the Stade de France after the match.

Champions League 'It was a shambles' - Robertson criticises organisation of Champions League final YESTERDAY AT 09:54