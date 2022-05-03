Sadio Mane grabbed the winner as Liverpool hit back from two down to book their place in the 2022 Champions League final following a rollercoaster 3-2 victory at 10-man Villarreal.

The Senegalese forward notched his 21st goal of the season on 74 minutes to cap a remarkable turnaround after Unai Emery’s men had threatened a stunning comeback from the 2-0 first-leg defeat at Anfield.

The home team’s belief was ignited within three minutes of kick off as Boulaye Dia tucked in his first ever Champions League goal from close range after Etienne Capoue fired a left-wing cross back into his path.

Liverpool’s defence was continually opened up in a disjointed first 45 and Villarreal deservedly levelled the tie four minutes before the interval when former Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin powered a superb header into the top corner.

The Merseysiders desperately needed to steady the ship and moved 3-2 up on aggregate when they pulled one back through Fabinho just past the hour.

Substitute Luis Diaz then made it 2-2 on the night with a fine header before Mane completed a 5-2 triumph on aggregate with the 139th goal of Liverpool’s season – their highest ever in a single campaign.

Villarreal’s misery was compounded when Capoue was sent off for a second bookable offence and Liverpool eased through the final five minutes to book a final clash with either Manchester City or Real Madrid in Paris on May 28.

Liverpool’s quadruple quest now turns back to the Premier League title race on Saturday night when they entertain Tottenham. Villarreal host third-placed Sevilla in La Liga on Sunday.

Talking Point

Liverpool overcome worst half of the season to prevail. The pundits were suggesting this would be a second-leg procession to the final, such was Liverpool’s dominance at Anfield and the quality Klopp’s men have shown all season. How wrong they were. It was a quintessential game of two halves. Villarreal deservedly levelled the tie in a first half where they dominated and the Reds threw in what was surely their worst 45 minutes of the season.

Klopp no doubt responded with a few choice words and a substitution that made a huge difference at the interval. Diaz has been a revelation since signing from FC Porto and he further underlined his growing importance by inspiring a stunning second-half revival that saw Liverpool reach a third Champions League final in five seasons.

It's also a third final of this season for Klopp and Co, who have lost just three times in all competitions this term, with that bid for immortality still somehow on track as we head into a defining month that will now come down to six matches.

Man of the match

Luis Diaz (Liverpool). The Colombian is a real handful on that left flank and set about taking the game to Villarreal as soon as he emerged for the second period. He helped set the tone for a revival and deservedly netted his fifth goal for the club to secure a spot in the final. It's fair to day it's not been a bad start to his Anfield career.

