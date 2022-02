Football

'We deserved to come back' says Ralf Rangnick after Manchester United draw at Atletico

Atletico Madrid drew 1-1 at home to Manchester United in the Champions League knock out stage. Atletico kept old foe Cristiano Ronaldo in check and got a stellar performance from his Portugal teammate Joao Felix, but a defensive lapse near the end meant Diego Simeone's team had to settle for a draw in the first leg of the round of 16.

00:00:59, 27 minutes ago