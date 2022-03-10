Mauricio Pochettino said that his PSG side lost their two-legged Champions League tie against Real Madrid “in 10 minutes”.

The Paris club were 2-0 up on aggregate with 60 minutes of the second leg gone, but a rapid-fire Karim Benzema hat-trick swung the tie in the favour of Real, who would go on to win 3-1 on the night and 3-2 on aggregate.

And Pochettino said post-match that the game turned on Benzema’s first goal, which came after a mistake from PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

"The first goal completely changed the game," Pochettino said. "For an hour, we were better than Real Madrid. The atmosphere changed in the stadium.

"We made some mistakes after that, we can't say we didn't. The worst feeling is that we were the better side, but we lost the tie in 10 minutes.

"PSG have been chasing the Champions League for a number of years now. I'm really disappointed, upset - but these things can happen. The next few weeks are not going to be easy."

The result sees PSG exit Europe’s premier competition at the round of 16 for the first time since 2019 following runs to the final and semi-final in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

However, post-match, PSG sporting director Leonardo said that - while the objective was to win the Champions League – the club would not make rash decisions in the wake of the disappointment.

"We shouldn't throw everything in the bin," Leonardo told RMC Sport. "We shouldn't start from scratch after every loss. The objective is to win the Champions League, and until half-time we were fine.

"We have to look to improve this team and maintain morale to play in Ligue 1 and to finish the season well. We should stay together.

"Pochettino is still part of the project for this season. It's not the time to think about that."

