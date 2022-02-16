The Austrians were moments away from a famous Champions League round-of-16 victory before Kingsley Coman spared Bayern's blushes with a final-minute strike.

But it was, on the whole, another frustrating night for Nagelsmann's team, with the Bundesliga leaders again short of vigour and creativity.

And Nagelsmann was disappointed by his side's first-half effort particularly, believing that substitute Chukwubuike Adamu was allowed to score the opening goal too easily.

"We made too many mistakes in the first half," Nagelsmann reflected on a 1-1 draw his side were reasonably fortunate to emerge with.

"We lost a lot of balls even when we weren't under big pressure.

"The goal we conceded was actually relatively easy to defend. The finish was good, but it was avoidable."

Having been stunned by VfL Bochum on Saturday , Nagelsmann would have hoped that the Champions League would offer a chance at immediate improvement, but Bayern, utilising an attacking three-at-the-back formation, struggled again.

Bayern enjoyed nearly three-quarters of possession in Austria but could not trouble home goalkeeper Philipp Kohn with the regularity that Nagelsmann would have liked.

Adamu had been forced on to the pitch early after Salzburg striker Noah Okafor had to depart with an injury, but produced a fine finish after cutting inside, curling beyond Sven Ulreich in the Bayern goal.

It looked until right at the last as if it would be the only goal of the first 90 minutes of the tie, but a long ball from Benjamin Pavard was directed invitingly into Coman's path, and the Frenchman poked home to leave things at one apiece ahead of the second leg in Munich, which takes place on 8 March.

Nagelsmann was impressed with how his side reset after the interval: "We did well in the second half.

"We took more risks with our defending and deserved to get an equaliser."

