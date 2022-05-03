Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold was pleased with his side’s comeback 3-2 win over Villarreal in their Champions League semi-final second leg.

Liverpool went down 2-0 on the night which brought the aggregate scores level, but three goals from the away side in the second half gave them what was an ultimately comfortable victory.

Ad

Speaking at the end of the game, the England international told BT Sport:

Transfers 'We have made a deal' - Confusion reigns over Carvalho's future at Fulham 9 HOURS AGO

“We never make these Champions League semi-finals easy for ourselves. Roma away, Barca at home, and now here.

“Difficult, very difficult, obviously we came here, they played very well in the first half. We regrouped at half time and grabbed the game by the scruff of its neck.

“It was difficult for us in the first half. Sometimes you can’t control the game as you want to. We got the game done.”

Explaining what had gone wrong, Alexander-Arnold said the team had failed to impose themselves on the match.

“We didn’t play any football,” he claimed. “Second half we came out and played the way we needed to play.”

“Either deserves to get to the final so we’ll see who we’re going to get.”

Fabinho, one of the team’s goalscorers, said: “Their team gave everything in the first half. We knew the first 15-20 games would be important. They scored really early, a confident thing.

“It was a hard first half for us and the hardest of the season but you know as a big team you have to be right for everything.

“After our first goal we controlled everything and scored three goals.”

Ballon d'Or 'Salah and Mane are your standouts' - Crouch tips Liverpool duo for Ballon d'Or glory 12 HOURS AGO