Wembley will host the 2024 Champions League final despite crowd trouble which overshadowed the Euro 2020 final last Sunday.

It will come 11 years after Wembley last hosted a Champions League final when Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1.

The Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul has been awarded the 2023 Champions League final as a way of UEFA compensating Turkey.

The stadium was meant to host the 2020 and 2021 Champions League finals but both were moved to Lisbon and Porto respectively due to the coronavirus pandemic.

UEFA said in a statement: "Following the relocation of the 2021 UEFA Champions League final from Istanbul to Porto, it was decided to award the staging of the 2023 UEFA Champions League final to the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul."

As a result, the Allianz Arena in Munich will now host the Champions League final in 2025 rather than 2023 with the 2022 edition set for St Petersburg in Russia.

Dublin and Bilbao had Euro 2020 matches taken away from them and have also been compensated.

UEFA have given Dublin the Europa League final in 2024 and Bilbao the 2024 women's Champions League final as well as the 2025 Europa League final.

The statement continued: "Following the withdrawal of hosting rights for UEFA Euro 2020 from two of the original hosts cities, the UEFA executive committee today approved a settlement agreement which includes the staging of future club competition finals, recognising the efforts and financial investment put (in) by the two cities in preparing for the tournament."

