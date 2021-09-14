Ole Gunnar Solskjaer questioned the inexperience of referee Francois Letexier after Manchester United were beaten by Young Boys in the Champions League.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off after missing the ball with his lunge before an error from Jesse Lingard allowed the Swiss side to complete a come-from-behind victory in stoppage time.

While Solskjaer had no qualms with the decision to dismiss Wan-Bissaka, the Manchester United manager felt his side should have had a penalty and seen Mohamed Camara sent off for the home side at the Wankdorf Stadium.

Camara appeared to pull down Cristiano Ronaldo with the Portuguese striker seemingly through on goal, but Letexier, 32, opted not to give a free kick.

"He shoves him with his arm, he's one-on-one and in front of him," Solskjaer explained when asked if he felt it was a red card offence.

"[Letexier] probaly didn't do it because he had to send him off then, so it would have been difficult.

"That's football sometimes - you get it with young refs."

Wan-Bissaka's red card was less queried by Solskjaer, though the Norwegian noted that he did not believe there was intent in the right-back's challenge.

Letexier produced the red card in the 35th minute after Wan-Bissaka mistimed his challenge, connecting with reasonable force to the upper ankle of Christopher Martins.

"Aaron takes a touch that goes too far - it's never a dangerous tackle because he hits him in the front of his foot.

"I can understand why he gives it. We saw sometimes, like with Harvey Elliott, you sometimes can see bad injuries - it was never reckless or malicious."

"The boy wasn't going to be injured and it makes it difficult after that with 10 men."

