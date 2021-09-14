A dramatic late winner from Jordan Siebatcheu gave Young Boys a historic win over Manchester United on the opening night of the Champions League.

The game started relatively slowly, but on 13 minutes a moment of magic from Bruno Fernandes, who arced a delicious pass into the path of Cristiano Ronaldo, again moving with purpose and intelligence. David von Ballmoos managed to get a leg on the shot, but the power took it by him, and Ronaldo had his third goal in two games.

United looked comfortable thereafter, but then on 35 minutes Aaron Wan-Bissaka overstretched pursuing his own poor touch, leaving studs on Christopher Martins’ foot, and was shown a straight red card for his trouble. Young Boys, though, could not capitalise, Christian Fassnacht missing an extremely presentable chance as United reorganised.

Champions League Inside Europe: PSG's to lose? Ronaldo to shine? Predicting this year's Champions League 5 HOURS AGO

BERN, SWITZERLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Aaron Wan-Bissaka of Manchester United is sent off by Referee Francois Letexier during the UEFA Champions League group F match between BSC Young Boys and Manchester United at Stadion Wankdorf on September 14, 2021 in Bern Image credit: Getty Images

Young Boys maintained pressure after half-time as United struggled to get out - though the referee refused to allow what looked like a clear penalty and red card after Mohamed Camara fouled Ronaldo. Then, on 67 minutes, Meschak Elia’s cross skipped off the turf, allowing Nicolas Ngamaleu to nip in front of Rapahel Varane and poke an equaliser past David de Gea.

Young Boys pushed hard to find a winner as United struggled to get out – mystifyingly so – but they got their luck right at the end when Jesse Lingard badly misjudged a back-pass. Siebatcheu gleefully jumped onto it and calmly slotted past De Gea, kicking off the mother and father of all pile-ons.

TALKING POINT - Questions for Solskjaer

It wasn't that long ago that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer failed to alter the flow of the Europa League final, and he was again culpable as a succession of poor substitutions made no positive impact on his team.

It's true that United played with 10 men for 55 minutes, but even in such circumstance, they have the players to cause Young Boys problems. Except they sat deep and invited pressure with no out-ball, their player most adept ant holding the ball - Anthony Martial - left on the bench until the dying seconds.

French referee Francois Letexier (L) shows a red card to Manchester United's English defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka (R) following a tackle on Young Boys' Luxembourgish midfielder Christopher Martins (C) during the UEFA Champions League Group F football match Image credit: Getty Images

United are good enough to overcome this setback and make it out of the group, but both their players, who passed the ball so poorly, and their manager, who organised them so poorly, must improve if they're to achieve anything this season.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Meschak Elia (Young Boys) Young Boys' best player in the first half, he made the equaliser and stretched the play throughout the game.

BERN, SWITZERLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Meschak Elia of BSC Young Boys and Harry Maguire of Manchester United during the UEFA Champions League group F match between BSC Young Boys and Manchester United at Stadion Wankdorf on September 14, 2021 in Bern, Switzerl Image credit: Getty Images

KEY MOMENTS

13’ - GOAL! Young Boys 0-1 Manchester United (Ronaldo) It had to be! Fernandes turns up on the left and, with the outside of his right boot, curves a sc-rump-ti-ous cross in behind, eliminating four defenders from the game. Ronaldo, whose movement is just so, so so good, and he meets it first-time with a firm side-footer that's got enough pop on it to beat Von Ballmoos, who gets a decent touch that means it dribbles rather than fizzes through his legs and over the line.



35’ - RED CARD FOR WAN-BISSAKA! Pursuing his own poor touch he goes to win the ball - his eyes are on it and I think he gets a slight touch - but he carries on past and treads all over Martins’ foot so the ref shows him a red card. I'd not have complained had it been a yellow, but I can see why it wasn't.



38’ - Ye've gottae score! Elia again shows up on the left and cracks a low, hard cross that all the defenders miss and here's Fassnacht, arriving onto it and making a gorgeous connection, lacing towards the car corner from eight yards ... but no! It goes just wide.



54’ - Another towering header from Varane finds Bruno and he puts Ronaldo in behind as Camara misjudges the bounce! He zooms into the box without quite ever having the ball where he wants it, then Camara leans on him and he goes down! That looked a penalty to me - though the contact wasn't heavy, at the speed it was enough - but the ref makes a big show of signalling that nothing untoward went on.



67’ - GOAL! Young Boys 1-1 Man United (Ngamaleu) Again, Young Boys go right and Elia crosses well, the ball passing between Shaw's legs, and when it skips off the turf, Ngamaleu stretches ahead of Varane to poke inside the near post.



90+5’ - GOAL! Young Boys 2-1 Man United (Siebatcheu) United give it away at the last! Lingard, deep inside his own half, looks to slides a pass back to De Gea but he's not seen Siebatcheu, who allows the ball across him then, as the keeper comes out, directs a finish in the opposite direction and kicks off the mother and father of all pile-ons! young Boys have earnt this!

PLAYER RATINGS

Young Boys: Von Ballmoos 6, Hefti 6, Camara 6, Lauper 6, Garcia 6, Martins 7, Sierro 6, Fassnacht 6, Aebischer 6, Ngamaleu 6, Elia 7. Subs: Siebatcheu 7, Rieder 6, Sulejmani 6, Kanga 6, Zesiger 6.

Man United: De Gea 6, Wan-Bissaka 5, Lindelof 5, Maguire 6, Shaw 5, Fred 6, Van de Beek 6, Fernandes 6, Sancho 6, Ronaldo 6, Pogba 5. Subs: Dalot 6, Varane 6, Lingard 4, Matic 6, Martial 6.

KEY STAT

Manchester United managed just two shots in the game, the fewest they've managed in any of their 138 Champions League gamess since 2003-04. Their second and final shot of the match came from Ronaldo in the 25th minute.

Champions League 'We aim to go all the way' - Solskjaer confident of Man Utd Champions League chances 9 HOURS AGO