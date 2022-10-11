AC Milan - Chelsea

Champions League / Group Stage
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 11.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ac-milan/teamcenter.shtml
AC Milan
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/chelsea/teamcenter.shtml
Chelsea
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AC Milan logo
AC Milan jersey
AC Milan
Chelsea logo
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

AC Milan

Chelsea

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Red Bull SalzburgSAL
31205
2
ChelseaCHE
31114
3
AC MilanMIL
31114
4
Dinamo ZagrebDZA
31023
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Champions League

‘I played this way at Stoke’ – Crouch compares Conte tactics at Spurs to Pulis

05/10/2022 at 09:00

Champions League

‘Even Maradona would have been proud’ – Spalletti on Napoli’s ‘beautiful' performance

05/10/2022 at 08:10

Related matches

Dinamo Zagreb
-
-
Red Bull Salzburg
11/10
Red Bull Salzburg
-
-
Chelsea
25/10
Dinamo Zagreb
-
-
AC Milan
25/10
AC Milan
-
-
Red Bull Salzburg
02/11

Follow the Champions League live Football match between AC Milan and Chelsea with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 11 October 2022.

Catch the latest AC Milan and Chelsea news and find up to date Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.