AC Milan - Red Bull Salzburg

Champions League / Group Stage
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 02.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ac-milan/teamcenter.shtml
AC Milan
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/red-bull-salzburg/teamcenter.shtml
Red Bull Salzburg
Lineups

AC Milan jersey
AC Milan
4-5-1
Red Bull Salzburg
4-3-1-2
AC Milan jersey
AC Milan
4-5-1
Red Bull Salzburg
4-3-1-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AC Milan logo
AC Milan jersey
AC Milan
Red Bull Salzburg logo
Red Bull Salzburg
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

AC Milan

Red Bull Salzburg

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ChelseaCHE
531110
2
AC MilanMIL
52127
3
Red Bull SalzburgSAL
51316
4
Dinamo ZagrebDZA
51134
Chelsea

