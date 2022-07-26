AEK Larnaca - FC Midtjylland

Champions League / Qualification Round 2
AEK Arena / 26.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/aek-larnaca-1/teamcenter.shtml
AEK Larnaca
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-midtjylland/teamcenter.shtml
FC Midtjylland
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AEK Larnaca logo
AEK Larnaca
FC Midtjylland logo
FC Midtjylland jersey
FC Midtjylland
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

AEK Larnaca

FC Midtjylland

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Viktoria Plzen
-
-
HJK
26/07
FC Sheriff
-
-
NK Maribor
26/07
F91 Diddeleng
-
-
FC Pyunik
26/07
Shamrock Rovers
-
-
Ludogorets
26/07

Follow the Champions League live Football match between AEK Larnaca and FC Midtjylland with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 26 July 2022.

Catch the latest AEK Larnaca and FC Midtjylland news and find up to date Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.