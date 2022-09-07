Ajax - Rangers

Champions League / Group Stage
Johan Cruijff ArenA / 07.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ajax/teamcenter.shtml
Ajax
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rangers/teamcenter.shtml
Rangers
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Ajax jersey
Ajax
4-3-3
Rangers
4-5-1
Ajax jersey
Ajax
4-3-3
Rangers
4-5-1

Statistics

Recent matches

Ajax

Rangers

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AjaxAJA
00000
1
LiverpoolLIV
00000
1
NapoliNAP
00000
1
RangersRAN
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Champions League

Rangers complete second-leg turnaround to progress in Champions League qualifying

09/08/2022 at 21:27

Related matches

Napoli
-
-
Liverpool
07/09
Rangers
-
-
Napoli
13/09
Liverpool
-
-
Ajax
13/09
Ajax
-
-
Napoli
04/10

Follow the Champions League live Football match between Ajax and Rangers with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:45 on 7 September 2022.

Catch the latest Ajax and Rangers news and find up to date Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.