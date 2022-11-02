Juventus should be both satisfied and angry after they dropped into the Europa League, coach Massimiliano Allegri said after defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

The French champions earned a 2-1 win in Turin in their final Champions League group game on Wednesday, leaving Juve with just three points from six games.

It has been a shocking campaign for Allegri’s side so far, as they lost five European games and sit seventh in Serie A, 10 points off top.

However, Benfica’s 6-1 thrashing of Maccabi Haifa did at least ensure that the Italians would finish third in Group H, and therefore drop into the Europa League play-off round.

“We had a good game, it’s a pity about the result,” Allegri told Mediaset (via Football Italia).

“We are in the Europa League and from tomorrow we turn over a new leaf to focus on Serie A. We should be fired up, angry and get right back to work.

“There is a part of us that should be satisfied at achieving the Europa League spot, but another part has to be angry, because we cannot just let this elimination slide.”

The most positive piece of news for Juve was the return of Federico Chiesa, who came off the bench to make his first appearance since January following a cruciate ligament injury.

Allegri said that Gleison Bremer, Dusan Vlahovic and Angel Di Maria will return to fitness in time for Sunday’s Derby d’Italia clash with Inter Milan, while welcoming Chiesa back.

“He had a good training session yesterday, I had a few doubts over his mental strength after so many months out, but he seemed calm and focused, so I felt inspired to bring him on,” Allegri said.

“He is so eager and we need to just get him back gradually before the break for the World Cup, so he can be in the best shape come January.”

