Atlético Madrid - Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Champions League / Group Stage
Cívitas Metropolitano / 26.10.2022
Atlético Madrid
Not started
-
-
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético Madrid logo
Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
Bayer 04 Leverkusen logo
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético Madrid

Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club BruggeCLU
431010
2
FC PortoPOR
42026
3
Atlético MadridATM
41124
4
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
41033
