Atlético Madrid - Club Brugge

Champions League / Group Stage
Cívitas Metropolitano / 12.10.2022
Atlético Madrid
Not started
-
-
Club Brugge
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético Madrid logo
Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
Club Brugge logo
Club Brugge jersey
Club Brugge
1

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético Madrid

Club Brugge

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club BruggeCLU
33009
2
FC PortoPOR
31023
3
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
31023
4
Atlético MadridATM
31023
Related matches

Bayer 04 Leverkusen
-
-
FC Porto
12/10
Club Brugge
-
-
FC Porto
26/10
Atlético Madrid
-
-
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
26/10
FC Porto
-
-
Atlético Madrid
01/11

