Atlético Madrid - FC Porto

Champions League / Group Stage
Cívitas Metropolitano / 07.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-madrid/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético Madrid
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-porto/teamcenter.shtml
FC Porto
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
5-3-2
FC Porto jersey
FC Porto
4-3-1-2
Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
5-3-2
FC Porto jersey
FC Porto
4-3-1-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético Madrid logo
Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
FC Porto logo
FC Porto jersey
FC Porto
3

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético Madrid

FC Porto

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC PortoPOR
00000
1
Atlético MadridATM
00000
1
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
00000
1
Club BruggeCLU
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Champions League

Orsic hits Chelsea on counter as Tuchel’s side suffer nightmare start in Zagreb

8 minutes ago

Champions League

Rangers complete second-leg turnaround to progress in Champions League qualifying

09/08/2022 at 21:27

Related matches

Club Brugge
-
-
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
07/09
FC Porto
-
-
Club Brugge
13/09
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
-
-
Atlético Madrid
13/09
FC Porto
-
-
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
04/10

Follow the Champions League live Football match between Atlético Madrid and FC Porto with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 7 September 2022.

Catch the latest Atlético Madrid and FC Porto news and find up to date Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.