The Blaugrana had plenty of opportunities to come away with something from the Allianz Arena but were profligate, with Robert Lewandowski - on his much-anticipated return to Germany - unusually wasteful in front of goal.

Ad

Bayern made the most of their visitors' generosity, scoring twice in quick succession at the start of the second half, through a header from Lucas Hernandez and a breakaway goal from Leroy Sane.

LaLiga Smartbank 'We are waiting' - Kounde to miss Sociedad trip as Barcelona still unable to register him 21/08/2022 AT 15:30

Xavi said: "I think we were better in many ways, we matched them physically, we dominated the ball. But you can't let them off that much. The feeling is that you dominate, but you lose. Learning is hard. I'm angry. Angry and proud too. We were better, but this is about winning. They are already built [as a team] and we're in the process. We have to improve.

"The result is bad. The process is very good. You have to minimise errors. We failed a lot, there was a lack of effectiveness. The game was very good, but I'm upset, it was an opportunity to win in this place once and for all.

"I don't like losing and we didn't deserve it. I think we were better. I'm trying to be honest, we dominated and subdued them.

"We learn from our mistakes. Unfortunately, that's the way it is. What happens to us in the corner or in the counter-attack cannot happen to us. You leave with a 2-0 which is not what happens on the pitch, but this is the Champions League.

"We have to keep the positive things. The result is totally negative and we have to learn from our mistakes. It is a step backwards. The defeat is not deserved but it is due to our mistakes."

On Lewandowski's first-half misses, Xavi said he didn't think the pressure to perform got to the Pole on his return to his former club.

He said: "I don't think the pressure could have got to him, with his maturity and experience. It's a lack of effectiveness. It's football and this happens. And it happens in the stadium where it couldn't happen."

Transfers Chelsea to continue spending spree by targeting £50m-rated Gordon – Paper Round 14/08/2022 AT 23:13