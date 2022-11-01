Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Club Brugge

Champions League / Group Stage
BayArena / 01.11.2022

Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Not started
-
-

Club Brugge
Lineups

Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
3-4-3
Club Brugge jersey
Club Brugge
4-3-3
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
3-4-3
Club Brugge jersey
Club Brugge
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Bayer 04 Leverkusen logo
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Club Brugge logo
Club Brugge jersey
Club Brugge
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Club Brugge

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club BruggeCLU
531110
2
FC PortoPOR
53029
3
Atlético MadridATM
51225
4
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
51134
