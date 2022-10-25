Benfica - Juventus

Champions League / Group Stage
Estádio da Luz / 25.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/benfica/teamcenter.shtml
Benfica
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/juventus/teamcenter.shtml
Juventus
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Benfica jersey
Benfica
4-3-3
Juventus jersey
Juventus
3-5-2
Benfica jersey
Benfica
4-3-3
Juventus jersey
Juventus
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Benfica logo
Benfica jersey
Benfica
Juventus logo
Juventus jersey
Juventus
2

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Benfica

Juventus

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
42208
2
BenficaBEN
42208
3
JuventusJUV
41033
4
Maccabi HaifaMHF
41033
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Champions League

'The whole package' - Pep praises Bellingham ahead of Dortmund clash

an hour ago

Champions League

How to watch RB Salzburg v Chelsea in the Champions League

10 hours ago

Related matches

Paris Saint-Germain
-
-
Maccabi Haifa
25/10
Juventus
-
-
Paris Saint-Germain
02/11
Maccabi Haifa
-
-
Benfica
02/11
Paris Saint-Germain
1
1
Benfica

Follow the Champions League live Football match between Benfica and Juventus with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 25 October 2022.

Catch the latest Benfica and Juventus news and find up to date Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.