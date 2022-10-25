Borussia Dortmund - Manchester City
Champions League / Group Stage
Signal Iduna Park / 25.10.2022
Advertisement
Ad
How to watch Dortmund v Man City in the Champions League - TV channel, live stream details, kick-off time
Borussia Dortmund v Man City TV and live stream details: Pep Guardiola's Man City make the trip to Germany for the penultimate game of the Champions League group stages, with the Group G match against Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park coming at 8pm UK time. The Champions League is live on BT Sport in the UK while you can follow live text coverage on eurosport.com from 7:15pm.
Lineups
4-5-1
4-5-1
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
2
Wins
0
Draws
3
Wins
Recent matches
Borussia Dortmund
Manchester City
Advertisement
Ad