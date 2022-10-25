Borussia Dortmund - Manchester City

Champions League / Group Stage
Signal Iduna Park / 25.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/borussia-dortmund/teamcenter.shtml
Borussia Dortmund
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/manchester-city/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester City
How to watch Dortmund v Man City in the Champions League - TV channel, live stream details, kick-off time

Borussia Dortmund v Man City TV and live stream details: Pep Guardiola's Man City make the trip to Germany for the penultimate game of the Champions League group stages, with the Group G match against Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park coming at 8pm UK time. The Champions League is live on BT Sport in the UK while you can follow live text coverage on eurosport.com from 7:15pm.

By
Eurosport
Published 24/10/2022 at 08:34 GMT
Read all

Lineups

Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
4-5-1
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
4-3-3
Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
4-5-1
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Borussia Dortmund logo
Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
Manchester City logo
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
431010
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
42117
3
Sevilla FCSFC
40222
4
FC CopenhagenFCK
40222
Latest news

Champions League

Xavi laments ‘mistakes that can’t be allowed at the top level of football’

13/10/2022 at 06:39

Champions League

Guardiola says what we're all thinking about handball - The Warm-Up

12/10/2022 at 09:10

