Borussia Dortmund - Sevilla FC

Champions League / Group Stage
Signal Iduna Park / 11.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/borussia-dortmund/teamcenter.shtml
Borussia Dortmund
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sevilla-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Sevilla FC
Lineups

Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
4-5-1
Sevilla FC jersey
Sevilla FC
4-5-1
Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
4-5-1
Sevilla FC jersey
Sevilla FC
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Borussia Dortmund logo
Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
Sevilla FC logo
Sevilla FC jersey
Sevilla FC
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Borussia Dortmund

Sevilla FC

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
33009
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
32016
3
Sevilla FCSFC
30121
4
FC CopenhagenFCK
30121
Related matches

FC Copenhagen
-
-
Manchester City
11/10
Sevilla FC
-
-
FC Copenhagen
25/10
Borussia Dortmund
-
-
Manchester City
25/10
Manchester City
-
-
Sevilla FC
02/11

