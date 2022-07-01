BT Sport have extended their rights agreement with UEFA for the European governing body’s marquee competitions until 2027.

The deal includes the majority of Champions League games, while the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Europa Conference League will continue to be shown exclusively on BT platforms. The deal includes highlights and in-match clips.

BT will show 533 of the 550 games across all UEFA club competitions each season from 2024/25 to 2027. And the new expanded European formats mean that fans will be able to watch an additional 113 games each season.

Amazon have agreed a deal to show remaining Champions League games each season, and the BBC have acquired highlights rights.

“We are delighted to be extending our partnership with BT until 2027. BT has been a long-standing UEFA club competition partner since 2015, where it has applied industry leading broadcast expertise to European club football,” said Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA Marketing Director.

"Throughout 2024-27 BT will broadcast more live matches than ever before, which will be supplemented by its exceptional array of original programming.”

