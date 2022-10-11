Celtic - RB Leipzig

Champions League / Group Stage
Celtic Park / 11.10.2022
Celtic
Not started
-
-
RB Leipzig
Lineups

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Celtic logo
Celtic
RB Leipzig logo
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
1

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Celtic

RB Leipzig

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
33009
2
Shakhtar DonetskSHA
31114
3
RB LeipzigRBL
31023
4
CelticCEL
30121
Related matches

Shakhtar Donetsk
-
-
Real Madrid
11/10
RB Leipzig
-
-
Real Madrid
25/10
Celtic
-
-
Shakhtar Donetsk
25/10
Real Madrid
-
-
Celtic
02/11

