Celtic - Shakhtar Donetsk

Champions League / Group Stage
Celtic Park / 25.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/celtic/teamcenter.shtml
Celtic
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/shakhtar-donetsk/teamcenter.shtml
Shakhtar Donetsk
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Celtic
4-3-3
Shakhtar Donetsk jersey
Shakhtar Donetsk
4-3-3
Celtic
4-3-3
Shakhtar Donetsk jersey
Shakhtar Donetsk
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Celtic logo
Celtic
Shakhtar Donetsk logo
Shakhtar Donetsk jersey
Shakhtar Donetsk
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Celtic

Shakhtar Donetsk

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
431010
2
RB LeipzigRBL
42026
3
Shakhtar DonetskSHA
41215
4
CelticCEL
40131
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Champions League

'The whole package' - Pep praises Bellingham ahead of Dortmund clash

an hour ago

Champions League

How to watch RB Salzburg v Chelsea in the Champions League

10 hours ago

Related matches

RB Leipzig
-
-
Real Madrid
25/10
Real Madrid
-
-
Celtic
02/11
Shakhtar Donetsk
-
-
RB Leipzig
02/11
Celtic
0
2
RB Leipzig

Follow the Champions League live Football match between Celtic and Shakhtar Donetsk with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 25 October 2022.

Catch the latest Celtic and Shakhtar Donetsk news and find up to date Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.