Real Madrid have got their Champions League title defence off to the perfect start, beating Celtic 3-0 at Parkhead.

Before the match Ange Postecoglou, the Celtic manager, made it clear that he had no intention of abandoning his attacking principles in an effort to contain Real, calling on his players to test themselves against the title holders. The Hoops rose to the challenge, flying out of the blocks and putting their opponents under pressure straight from kick off.

Ad

With barely a minute on the clock Giorgos Giakoumakis teed up Liel Abada, whose low drive was deflected just wide by Eder Militao. Celtic unsettled their opponents with aggressive pressing from the front, with Giakoumakis, Abada and Jota forcing a string of mistakes while Reo Hatate set the tempo further back.

Football ‘It seems like Real Madrid is my home’ – Mbappe hints once again at move to Spain 11 HOURS AGO

Abada had another big opportunity early on when he was played in by a hooked pass from Jota, but he could only fire straight at Thibaut Courtois. He gave Courtois a scare with an effort which trickled past the near post not long afterwards, though it looked like he may have intended it as a cross.

Giakoumakis fought a running battle with Militao, making the Real defender look extremely uncomfortable. Having forced his opponent to concede a throw-in high up the field which Celtic managed to convert into a corner, he laid the groundwork for an excellent chance when Hatate thrashed a fierce drive on target on the follow-up and forced Courtois to palm the ball away.

Barely a minute later, Celtic went within a whisker of opening the scoring. Giakoumakis held up the ball in the box before laying it off to Callum McGregor, who rattled the post with a swerving shot.

Real struggled to carve out meaningful chances for much of the first half, though they did make inroads down the right flank via Federico Valverde and Dani Carvajal. When Karim Benzema was forced off on the half-hour mark – with Eden Hazard replacing him – it looked like their struggles would only get worse, but they slowly began to grow into the game with Hazard as a false nine.

Hazard wasted an excellent chance after he was picked out by Carjaval, scuffing his shot wide of the upright, before Joe Hart was called into action to deny Vinicius Junior one-on-one. Real ended the first half in the ascendancy, firing several warning shots at their hosts.

Immediately after the break Celtic went painfully close to scoring when Josip Juranovic crossed to the feet of Daizen Maeda, on for Abada, only for him to flick the ball into Courtois’ waiting arms from close range. It proved to be a “what if?” moment.

With 56 minutes on the clock, Valverde tore up the right flank once more and crossed to Vinicius who, unmarked in the middle of the box, tapped the ball into the back of the net. A few minutes later, Celtic lost the ball in midfield, Real broke forwards through Hazard and, after a neat pass, Luka Modric applied the finish.

Hazard got on the scoresheet himself with a little under 15 minutes to play after Toni Kroos had looped a ball over the top to Carvajal, who set up the Belgian for another tap-in. It felt harsh on Celtic, but Real pride themselves on their ruthlessness and, even when they are far from their best, they are still unforgiving opponents.

TALKING POINT

Hazard back among the goals. After so many false starts, slumps in form and unfortunate injuries during his three years in Spain, could this be the season when Hazard finally makes his mark at Real? It will take more than one standout performance to convince supporters, but it’s a start.

Hazard has not scored for club or country since January, when he netted an extra-time winner against Elche in the Copa del Rey. Given that was the only goal he scored for Real last term, tallying a goal and an assist in a single game represents welcome progress.

Real Madrid's Belgian forward Eden Hazard celebrates after scoring his team third goal during the UEFA Champions League Group F football match between Celtic and Real Madrid, at the Celtic Park stadium, in Glasgow, on September 6, 2022. (Photo by ANDY BUC Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid). While his teammates gave him little to work with in the first half, Valverde was Real’s most consistent attacking threat out wide on the right.

In the end, it was his driving run and cross to Vinicius which broke the deadlock. Hazard may have taken the reins at that stage, but Valverde’s contribution was crucial to Real’s victory.

PLAYER RATINGS

Celtic: Hart 6, Juranovic 6, Carter-Vickers 5, Jenz 6, Taylor 5, McGregor 6, Hatate 7, Abada 7, O’Riley 7, Jota 7, Giakoumakis 7

Subs: Maeda 5, Mooy 5, Turnbull 5, Furuhashi 6, Haksabanovic N/A

Real Madrid: Courtois 7, Carvajal 7, Militao 5, Alaba 6, Mendy 6, Modric 7, Tchouameni 6, Kroos 7, Valverde 8, Benzema 5, Vinicius Jr 7

Subs: Hazard 8, Rudiger 6, Camavinga 6, Rodrygo 6, Asensio 6

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

2’ GOOD START FROM CELTIC. The hosts rush forwards and Giakoumakis tees up Abada, who fires wide via a deflection. The corner is cleared, but Celtic win another. That, too, ends up being gathered up by Courtois.

12’ BIG CHANCE! Jota plays a ludicrous hooked pass to Abada, who gets in behind on the right. He lashes a shot at goal, but it’s straight at Courtois.

20’ CELTIC HIT THE POST! The hosts are inches away from taking the lead. Giakoumakis holds up the ball in the box then tees up McGregor, who rattles the upright with a swerving shot.

42’ GREAT SAVE! Vinicius gets in behind on the left and his pace takes him one-on-one with Hart. The Celtic goalkeeper rushes off his line and stands strong to make a crucial stop.

47’ SO CLOSE! Matt O’Riley switches play and picks out Juranovic as he bears down on the box. He hits a low cross to the feet of Maeda, who can only scuff a shot into Courtois’ waiting arms.

56’ GOAL! It’s too easy, that. Valverde tears up the right flank and crosses to Vinicius, who is unmarked in the middle of the box and taps the ball into the back of the net.

60’ GOAL! And, just like that, the game is done and dusted. Celtic lose the ball in the middle of the park and Hazard dances forwards before setting up Modric, who avoids a desperate tackle from Jenz before scooping the ball into the back of the net.

77’ GOAL! That wraps things up. Kroos dinks a ball over the top to Carvajal, who flicks it on to Hazard for a simple tap-in.

KEY STATS

According to Opta, Modric is the first player to score in his 100th game for Real Madrid in the Champions League.

There were 33 uninterrupted passes in the build-up to Hazard’s goal. That is the most in the build-up to any of Real Madrid’s 434 goals in the Champions League since 2003-04 (as far back as Opta data is available).

Champions League The Champions! PSG and/or Man City’s doomed projects set to start again – The Warm-Up 15 HOURS AGO