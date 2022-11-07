10:58: Who could Man City face?

Manchester City will face one of the six following teams: AC Milan, Club Bruges, Eintracht Frankfurt, Inter Milan, Leipzig and Paris St-Germain.

10:53 – Two key rules

For the British teams in particular, there are two very important rules. Teams from the same country cannot draw each other – so Manchester City v Liverpool can’t happen just quite yet.

And, you cannot draw a team that was in the same group as you. Therefore Tottenham can’t play Frankfurt since they were in the same group in the group stage.

10:45 - Draw about to start

So we are just 15 minutes away before the presentation gets underway, with the draw following not too long after that.

We have got some important rules to go through first as well as the ones you can see below (have a scroll if you have not seen them yet).

When and where is the Champions League last 16 draw

The draw for the last 16 of the Champions League will take place in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday 7 November. The ceremony begins at 12:00 CET, which is 11am in the UK.

The draw will include teams such as Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Man City, Real Madrid, Tottenham and Liverpool. The first-leg last-16 matches will be played on February14/15/21/22; the second legs will be played on March 7/8/14/15. The final will take place on June 10 2023 at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

Who is in the draw for the Champions League last 16?

SEEDED TEAM COUNTRY Bayern Munich Germany Benfica Portugal Chelsea England Man City England Napoli Italy Porto Portugal Real Madrid Spain Tottenham England

UNSEEDED TEAM COUNTRY Club Brugge Belgium Borussia Dortmund Germany Eintracht Frankfurt Germany Inter Italy RB Leipzig Germany Liverpool England AC Milan Italy Paris Saint-Germain France

When will the ties be played?

The first-leg last-16 matches will be played on February14/15/21/22, with the second legs played on March 7/8/14/15. All matches kick off at 20:00 UK time.

Do away goals count?

If the teams cannot be separated after 180 minutes, then the ties will go to penalties.

When is the Champions League final?

The 2023 Champions League final will take place on June 10 2023 at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

