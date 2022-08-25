Group C - Bayern Munich

The German champions will headline Group C.

Group B - Porto

Porto are the next name out of the pot, and they go into Group B.

Group A - Ajax

The first team out of the pot is Ajax, they'll go into Group A.

Here we go!

We'll start with the teams from Pot 1.

Arrigo Sacchi receives the first accolade of the evening

Aleksander Ceferin awards former AC Milan manager Arrigo Sacchi with the UEFA President’s Award.

Ceferin hails Sacchi’s “endless tactical innovations” which helped to “reshape the philosophy of the game.”

We’re underway in Istanbul!

The draw is only minutes away.

The Scottish duo return

It's been 15 years since Scottish giants - and bitter rivals - Rangers and Celtic were both involved in the competition together.

Rangers confirmed their qualification on Wednesday night when they beat PSV away from home to win the tie on aggregate.

A reminder of the pots

As we hear the Champions League anthem for the first time this season, here’s a quick reminder of the pots and where the 32 teams are placed.

Pot 1: Real Madrid (ESP), Eintracht Frankfurt (GER), Manchester City (ENG), AC Milan (ITA), Bayern München (GER), Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), Porto (POR), Ajax (NED)

Pot 2: Liverpool (ENG), Chelsea (ENG), Barcelona (ESP), Juventus (ITA), Atlético de Madrid (ESP), Sevilla (ESP), Leipzig (GER), Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)

Pot 3: Borussia Dortmund (GER), Salzburg (AUT), Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR), Inter (ITA), Napoli (ITA), Benfica (POR), Sporting CP (POR), Bayer Leverkusen (GER)

Pot 4: Rangers (SCO), Dinamo (CRO), Marseille (FRA), Copenhagen (DEN), Club Brugge (BEL), Celtic (SCO), Viktoria Plzeň (CZE), Maccabi Haifa (ISR)

We’re in place for the Champions League 2022/23 group stage draw!

Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are set to find out their group stage opponents for this year’s tournament.

The draw is due to get started at 17:00 BST and you can keep up-to-date as the teams are drawn right here.

- - -

Europe's Premier continental cup competition is back as the draw for the 2022/23 Champions League group stage is set to take place in Istanbul.

The Turkish City will host this season's final as 32 teams will be whittled down to two who will go head-to-head at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on 10 June 2023.

Before that however, the teams will first need to navigate the group stage where they are divided into eight groups of four, with the top two teams qualify for the last sixteen before the quarters, semis and the next summer's showpiece match.

The teams have been divided into pots to determine their seeding in the groups, avoiding facing teams from the same country.

Real Madrid are the current holders following a 1-0 win over Liverpool in last season's final to lift the famous trophy for a record-extending 14th time.

Champions League draw pots

Pot 1

Real Madrid (ESP, Champions League holders)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER, Europa League holders)

Manchester City (ENG)

AC Milan (ITA)

Bayern München (GER)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Porto (POR)

Ajax (NED)

Pot 2

Liverpool (ENG)

Chelsea (ENG)

Barcelona (ESP)

Juventus (ITA)

Atlético de Madrid (ESP)

Sevilla (ESP)

Leipzig (GER)

Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)

Pot 3

Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Salzburg (AUT)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Inter (ITA)

Napoli (ITA)

Benfica (POR)

Sporting CP (POR)

Bayer Leverkusen (GER)

Pot 4

Rangers (SCO)

Dinamo (CRO)

Marseille (FRA)

Copenhagen (DEN)

Club Brugge (BEL)

Celtic (SCO)

Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)

Maccabi Haifa (ISR)

When are the Champions League group matches?

Matchday 1: 6/7 September

Matchday 2: 13/14 September

Matchday 3: 4/5 October

Matchday 4: 11/12 October

Matchday 5: 25/26 October

Matchday 6: 1/2 November

Round of 16 draw: 7 November

