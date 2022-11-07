Defending champions Real Madrid have been drawn to play against Liverpool in the last 16 of the 2022-23 Champions League.
It is a repeat of the 2022 Champions League final earlier this year that saw Madrid win a tense affair 1-0. The two teams also played in the 2018 final, which Real Madrid won 3-1.
The other blockbuster tie of the round sees Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich face off against Paris Saint-Germain and their attacking trident of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. The French champions lost top spot on the final matchday of the group stage, thus risking a tougher draw like this one.
Tottenham Hotspur will face off against Italian champions AC Milan whilst London rivals Chelsea will meet Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund, meaning a return to his former club for American forward Christian Pulisic.
Elsewhere, Premier League champions Manchester City will take on RB Leipzig from Germany.
The first-leg last-16 matches will be played on February 14/15/21/22, with the second legs played on March 7/8/14/15. The final will take place on June 10, 2023 at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium.
As a reminder there are no away goals in the competition.
Champions League last-16 draw in full
- RB Leipzig v Manchester City
- Club Brugge v SL Benfica
- Liverpool v Real Madrid
- AC Milan v Tottenham Hotspur
- Eintracht Frankfurt v Napoli
- Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea
- Internazionale v Porto
- Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich
