Xavi Hernandez has called on his Barcelona players to be “brave” in their crunch Champions League game against Inter Milan on Wednesday at Camp Nou.

Following the 1-0 loss at San Siro last week , the Catalans find themselves third in Group C with three points after three games, already six points adrift of leaders Bayern Munich, who haven’t dropped a point.

That makes Wednesday night’s clash with Inter a must-win encounter if Barca want to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Xavi was left livid with a number of refereeing decisions as Barca lost to the Serie A giants but he has demanded an improved performance from his side this time around.

“Obviously, we were disappointed, and now we have to play better football,” he said at pre-match press conference.

“If we play well, there will be no need to talk about referees.

“We expect a similar defensive approach [from Inter], we must be as similar as possible to the last 30 minutes in Milan. We have to attack in a better way, there is no room for mistakes, hopefully, it will be a magic night.

“We must be aggressive and keep a high line, we can only win and we must be brave. We found ourselves in an uncomfortable position, it will be like a final for us, where we’ll need personality.”

Barcelona were dumped out of the competition at the group stage last season and are desperate to avoid a repeat.

Knowing his side can ill afford to lose, Xavi has described the game as a "final".

“We have 90 minutes, so we have to attack well and be calm. They’ll sit deep so we have to look for spaces,” continued Xavi.

“It would be disappointing [to be eliminated], but we must think positive, we are in an uncomfortable position after losing in Munich and after the controversy in Milan; tomorrow is like a final and we can make up for it.

“I think the fans have understood. The tickets are sold out. There have been very good times. There must be an incandescent atmosphere from the very beginning.

“I am always optimistic, I don’t want to lower our guard, we have talent and a desire for revenge after what happened in Milan, and we’ll give our all.”

Barcelona also face Real Madrid in the first El Clasico on the season on Sunday.

