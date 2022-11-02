Chelsea - Dinamo Zagreb
Champions League / Group Stage
Stamford Bridge / 02.11.2022
How to watch Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League – TV channel, live stream details, kick-off time
Chelsea host Dinamo Zagreb in their final Champions League group game of the 2022-23 campaign. Graham Potter’s side have already sealed first in Group E, and will look to record their fourth win when facing Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday night. The Croatian side beat Chelsea in Matchday 1, a result which prompted the Blues to dismiss Thomas Tuchel and appoint Potter as their new manager.
Lineups
3-4-3
3-4-3
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
0
Draws
1
Wins
Recent matches
Chelsea
Dinamo Zagreb
