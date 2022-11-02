Chelsea - Dinamo Zagreb

Champions League / Group Stage
Stamford Bridge / 02.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/chelsea/teamcenter.shtml
Chelsea
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/dinamo-zagreb/teamcenter.shtml
Dinamo Zagreb
Advertisement
Ad

How to watch Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League – TV channel, live stream details, kick-off time

Chelsea host Dinamo Zagreb in their final Champions League group game of the 2022-23 campaign. Graham Potter’s side have already sealed first in Group E, and will look to record their fourth win when facing Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday night. The Croatian side beat Chelsea in Matchday 1, a result which prompted the Blues to dismiss Thomas Tuchel and appoint Potter as their new manager.

By
Eurosport
Published 01/11/2022 at 11:03 GMT
Read all

Lineups

Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
3-4-3
Dinamo Zagreb jersey
Dinamo Zagreb
3-5-2
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
3-4-3
Dinamo Zagreb jersey
Dinamo Zagreb
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Chelsea logo
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
Dinamo Zagreb logo
Dinamo Zagreb jersey
Dinamo Zagreb
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Chelsea

Dinamo Zagreb

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ChelseaCHE
531110
2
AC MilanMIL
52127
3
Red Bull SalzburgSAL
51316
4
Dinamo ZagrebDZA
51134
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Champions League

How to watch Man City v Sevilla in the Champions League

2 hours ago

Champions League

Klopp: Reserve judgement on Liverpool decline until end of season

a day ago

Related matches

AC Milan
-
-
Red Bull Salzburg
02/11
Dinamo Zagreb
0
4
AC Milan
Red Bull Salzburg
1
2
Chelsea
AC Milan
0
2
Chelsea

Follow the Champions League live Football match between Chelsea and Dinamo Zagreb with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 2 November 2022.

Catch the latest Chelsea and Dinamo Zagreb news and find up to date Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.