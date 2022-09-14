Chelsea - Red Bull Salzburg
Champions League / Group Stage
Stamford Bridge / 14.09.2022
'I don't think I have' - Chelsea v RB Salzburg set to be Graham Potter's first-ever Champions League match
New Chelsea boss Graham Potter says that "off the top of his head", he couldn't remember having ever attended a Champions League match before. It's a sign of the relative inexperience of the Englishman, who took over from Thomas Tuchel last week. Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has said that Tuchel was removed because the club wanted to find a manager who "really wanted to collaborate with us".
