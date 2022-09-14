Chelsea - Red Bull Salzburg

Champions League / Group Stage
Stamford Bridge / 14.09.2022
Chelsea
Not started
-
-
Red Bull Salzburg
'I don't think I have' - Chelsea v RB Salzburg set to be Graham Potter's first-ever Champions League match

New Chelsea boss Graham Potter says that "off the top of his head", he couldn't remember having ever attended a Champions League match before. It's a sign of the relative inexperience of the Englishman, who took over from Thomas Tuchel last week. Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has said that Tuchel was removed because the club wanted to find a manager who "really wanted to collaborate with us".

Rob Hemingway
By
Rob Hemingway
Published 13/09/2022 at 17:46 GMT
Read all

Lineups

Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
3-4-3
Red Bull Salzburg
4-3-1-2
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
3-4-3
Red Bull Salzburg
4-3-1-2

Statistics

Recent matches

Chelsea

Red Bull Salzburg

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Dinamo ZagrebDZA
11003
2
AC MilanMIL
10101
3
Red Bull SalzburgSAL
10101
4
ChelseaCHE
10010
