Club Brugge - Atlético Madrid

Champions League / Group Stage
Jan Breydelstadion / 04.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/club-brugge/teamcenter.shtml
Club Brugge
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-madrid/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético Madrid
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Club Brugge jersey
Club Brugge
4-3-3
Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
5-3-2
Club Brugge jersey
Club Brugge
4-3-3
Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
5-3-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Club Brugge logo
Club Brugge jersey
Club Brugge
Atlético Madrid logo
Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Club Brugge

Atlético Madrid

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club BruggeCLU
22006
2
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
21013
3
Atlético MadridATM
21013
4
FC PortoPOR
20020
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Champions League

How to watch Frankfurt v Tottenham in the Champions League

4 hours ago

Champions League

'We have to improve' - Klopp says Liverpool must do 'everything better'

5 hours ago

Related matches

FC Porto
-
-
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
04/10
Atlético Madrid
-
-
Club Brugge
12/10
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
-
-
FC Porto
12/10
Club Brugge
-
-
FC Porto
26/10

Follow the Champions League live Football match between Club Brugge and Atlético Madrid with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 4 October 2022.

Catch the latest Club Brugge and Atlético Madrid news and find up to date Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.