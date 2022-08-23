Crvena Zvezda - Maccabi Haifa

Champions League / Play-off round
Stadion Rajko Mitic / 23.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/crvena-zvezda/teamcenter.shtml
Crvena Zvezda
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/maccabi-haifa/teamcenter.shtml
Maccabi Haifa
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Crvena Zvezda logo
Crvena Zvezda
Maccabi Haifa logo
Maccabi Haifa
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Crvena Zvezda

Maccabi Haifa

