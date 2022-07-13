Dinamo Batumi - Slovan Bratislava

Champions League / Qualification Round 1
Batumi Stadium / 13.07.2022
Dinamo Batumi
Not started
-
-
Slovan Bratislava
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Dinamo Batumi logo
Dinamo Batumi
Slovan Bratislava logo
Slovan Bratislava
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Dinamo Batumi

Slovan Bratislava

