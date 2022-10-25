Dinamo Zagreb - AC Milan

Champions League / Group Stage
Maksimir / 25.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/dinamo-zagreb/teamcenter.shtml
Dinamo Zagreb
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ac-milan/teamcenter.shtml
AC Milan
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Dinamo Zagreb jersey
Dinamo Zagreb
4-4-2
AC Milan jersey
AC Milan
4-5-1
Dinamo Zagreb jersey
Dinamo Zagreb
4-4-2
AC Milan jersey
AC Milan
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Dinamo Zagreb logo
Dinamo Zagreb jersey
Dinamo Zagreb
AC Milan logo
AC Milan jersey
AC Milan
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Dinamo Zagreb

AC Milan

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ChelseaCHE
42117
2
Red Bull SalzburgSAL
41306
3
AC MilanMIL
41124
4
Dinamo ZagrebDZA
41124
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Champions League

'The whole package' - Pep praises Bellingham ahead of Dortmund clash

an hour ago

Champions League

How to watch RB Salzburg v Chelsea in the Champions League

10 hours ago

Related matches

Red Bull Salzburg
-
-
Chelsea
25/10
AC Milan
-
-
Red Bull Salzburg
02/11
Chelsea
-
-
Dinamo Zagreb
02/11
AC Milan
0
2
Chelsea

Follow the Champions League live Football match between Dinamo Zagreb and AC Milan with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 25 October 2022.

Catch the latest Dinamo Zagreb and AC Milan news and find up to date Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.