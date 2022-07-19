Dinamo Zagreb - FK Shkupi

Champions League / Qualification Round 2
Maksimir / 19.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/dinamo-zagreb/teamcenter.shtml
Dinamo Zagreb
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fk-shkupi/teamcenter.shtml
FK Shkupi
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

Dinamo Zagreb

FK Shkupi

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

FC Pyunik
-
-
F91 Diddeleng
19/07
Zalgiris Vilnius
-
-
Malmö FF
19/07
Qarabag FK
-
-
FC Zürich
19/07
FC Midtjylland
-
-
AEK Larnaca
19/07

Follow the Champions League live Football match between Dinamo Zagreb and FK Shkupi with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 19 July 2022.

Catch the latest Dinamo Zagreb and FK Shkupi news and find up to date Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.