Dinamo Zagreb - Red Bull Salzburg

Champions League / Group Stage
Maksimir / 11.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/dinamo-zagreb/teamcenter.shtml
Dinamo Zagreb
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/red-bull-salzburg/teamcenter.shtml
Red Bull Salzburg
Lineups

Dinamo Zagreb jersey
Dinamo Zagreb
3-5-2
Red Bull Salzburg
4-3-1-2
Dinamo Zagreb jersey
Dinamo Zagreb
3-5-2
Red Bull Salzburg
4-3-1-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Dinamo Zagreb logo
Dinamo Zagreb jersey
Dinamo Zagreb
Red Bull Salzburg logo
Red Bull Salzburg
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Dinamo Zagreb

Red Bull Salzburg

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Red Bull SalzburgSAL
31205
2
ChelseaCHE
31114
3
AC MilanMIL
31114
4
Dinamo ZagrebDZA
31023
