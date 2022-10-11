Jurgen Klopp has hit back at former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann after he suggested Klopp’s time at the club might be nearing an end.

Liverpool have had a poor start to the season, winning just two games from eight in the Premier League and sitting 14 points behind leaders Arsenal.

Ad

Hamann, who made 283 appearances for Liverpool, said after the 3-2 loss to the Gunners on Sunday that the run of results could lead to talk about Klopp’s future as manager.

Premier League FA ‘gathering information’ after Henderson-Gabriel incident 11 HOURS AGO

Klopp is currently under contract with Liverpool until 2025.

Hamann also suggested Liverpool need to find a “spark”, which was put to Klopp before the midweek Champions League clash against Rangers.

“Who said that? Didi Hamann?” responded the Liverpool manager.

“Oh great. A fantastic source, well respected everywhere.

Klopp added: “That (being a former Liverpool player) does not give you the right to say what you want, especially when you have no idea.

“I actually think Didi Hamann does not deserve that you use his phrase to ask a question. Do me a favour and ask your own question. Try to ask without using the word spark.”

Klopp’s mood after the defeat to Arsenal has been worsened by the news that Luis Diaz is out for eight weeks with injury and Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip are both set to miss two weeks.

However, Klopp suggested things are not as bad as they appear and is keen for his side to respond to their recent run of results.

“If you sleep on a problem, sometimes you realise life goes on. I just stood there at Arsenal and we had lost the game. I knew already that we had three big injuries.

“So how can I, in this moment, not feel downbeat? It's not possible. But then you get information on the injuries step-by-step and it's two or three weeks rather than my fear of eight weeks for Alexander-Arnold. The other injury, for Matip, is not too long as well and the other is out for as long as we expected.

“This is a tough situation but it is also a challenge. We always face challenges but we go for it and I am sorry to all our people that after last season we go again and it's not the case that we are competing for everything.

“I cannot promise that we will fly tomorrow but we will fight, definitely, until someone tells us the fight is over. It hasn't got easier since Sunday because of the injuries but the team I saw in training I liked a lot. So let's give it a go.”

Liverpool are second in Group A, three points behind leaders Napoli and three ahead of Ajax in third.

They beat Rangers 2-0 in the reverse fixture at Anfield last week.

Champions League How to watch Rangers v Liverpool in the Champions League 13 HOURS AGO