Eintracht Frankfurt - Olympique de Marseille

Champions League / Group Stage
Deutsche Bank Park / 26.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/eintracht-frankfurt/teamcenter.shtml
Eintracht Frankfurt
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/olympique-marseille/teamcenter.shtml
Olympique de Marseille
Head to head / Last 5 matches
Eintracht Frankfurt
Olympique de Marseille
3

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Eintracht Frankfurt

Olympique de Marseille

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Tottenham HotspurTOT
42117
2
Olympique de MarseilleOM
42026
3
Sporting LisbonSPO
42026
4
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
41124
